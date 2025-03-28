Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 19, 2025

NILES, OH - Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars live at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 7:30pm. The event is presented by Dave & Buster's with partner sponsors Modelo, Texas Roadhouse and Time Capsule Toys. Wrestling superstars at Eastwood Field include WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, MVP, Matt Riddle, Maria Kanellis, Isla Dawn, Shelton Benjamin and an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 1st at 10am at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by phone at 330.505.0000. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages will be available. A limited number of suites will be available for the event for $300 (includes 12 tickets & 3 parking passes).

There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge. For meet and Greet Pre-Orders, go to www.northeastwrestling.com. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate will open at 4pm.

The 2025 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

