Wranglers Tender Amarillo Native Gunnar Vick

March 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers are proud to announce that they have tendered forward Gunnar Vick of the Boston Advantage U18 AAA team.

Vick, 18, is returning to his hometown of Amarillo, TX to play for the Wranglers. He has had a phenomenal season playing for the Boston Advantage 18U AAA team, averaging about a point per game with 33 goals and 16 assists for 49 points in 51 games. The 2024-25 campaign is Vick's first year with Boston Advantage after spending the last four years with Monument Hockey Academy. Growing up in Amarillo, Vick spent his youth playing within Amarillo Ice Sports. (Formerly known as Amarillo Hockey Association).

Gunnar's return to Amarillo is monumental for both himself and the community. "Every kid's dream growing up is to get to play for you're hometown team," said Vick. "Growing up watching the Bulls/Wranglers throughout my childhood, I have always thought of having the chance to represent not only Amarillo, but the very tight knit community that has been built throughout the years." He continued, "Having the opportunity to play for all of my family, friends, and coaches back home who have helped to shape my path as a hockey player and be a role model for the kids in the youth program is something I am so grateful for and take a ton of pride in."

By signing the tender and joining the Wranglers, Vick will have the chance to become the first Amarillo native to suit up for the Wranglers - marking a milestone achievement for the Wranglers and Amarillo Ice Sports. Vick follows in the footsteps of many other Amarillo natives that have had success by starting their hockey journey in Amarillo, and now has the opportunity to play in his hometown for the Wranglers. For more information on players that have played within Amarillo Ice Sports, click here.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.