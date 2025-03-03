Pack Announces NCAA Commitment to Augsburg University

March 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - Wranglers defenseman Jean-Sebastien Pack has announced his commitment to play NCAA Division III hockey for Augsburg University.

Pack, 20, was acquired by the Wranglers in a trade with the Danbury Hat tricks on January 29, 2025 and instantly became a top defenseman for Amarillo. In eight games with the Wranglers, Pack has 2 assists and a +2 rating with the club, giving them a big boost defensively. JS spent the 2023-24 season in the NCDC with the Utah Outliers, scoring 2 goals and 16 assists for 18 points in 44 games. He then began the 2024-25 season in the NAHL with the Springfield Jr. Blues, where he scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 3 games before joining the Hat Tricks, where he scored 1 goal and 2 assists in 18 games.

"I am grateful for the warm welcome and all of the opportunity I have had so far since arriving to Amarillo mid-season," said Pack. He continued, "I am honored to be joining such a historically successful program next year, and I couldn't have done it without my family, coaches, teammates, and the whole Wranglers staff!"

Pack is the second Wrangler this season to commit to NCAA hockey beyond the 2024-25 season, joining former Wranglers' defenseman Ashton Breyer.

