IceRays Clinch First Robertson Cup Playoff Berth Since 2019

March 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2018-19 season following a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon at the American Bank Center. The IceRays have won 31 games this season which is a 12-game improvement from last season with 10 games remaining this season.

"After two years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance from the staff, we're finally heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. This is a testament to the growth and unity of this program and credit to the players for buying in and all their hard work. It's their time to show what they are capable of."

In his third season behind the bench for the IceRays, Cloutier is leading his team to one of the best seasons in franchise history. Since joining the NAHL in 2010-11, his team became the third club to reach 30 wins in a season and is now two wins away from winning the most games in a single season in the organization's history.

Corpus Christi still has plenty to fight for in the final stretch as they try to finish in one of the top two seeds in the South Division. The teams that finish first or second receive a first round bye to begin the postseason.

"We are thrilled to have clinched a playoff spot! Our players have shown incredible dedication and hard work both on and off the ice this season, and their commitment has truly paid off. We invite the entire city to come out and support our team as we finish out the season and embark on this exciting playoff journey," said Vice President Tanya Perez.

