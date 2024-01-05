WPIAL, Wild Things Extend Championship Partnership

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things and the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) have extended their partnership, which brings the WPIAL High School Baseball Championships annually to Wild Things Park, through the 2026-27 academic year. "We look forward to our continued partnership with the Washington Wild Things which will enable us to host the WPIAL baseball championships there for the next four years," said WPIAL Chief Operating Officer Vince Sortino. "This partnership gives our student/athletes the opportunity to play at one of the best facilities in Western Pennsylvania and also provides a fan experience that is second to none."

The WPIAL has played its baseball championships at Wild Things Park, previously Falconi Field and CONSOL Energy Park, since 2003. After previously playing the games at Three Rivers Stadium and at PNC Park for one year in 2002, then-Falconi Field became the host of the championships in 2003, when three games were played. North Allegheny, Ellwood City and Carmichaels won championships that season.

By 2005, the PIAA went to four baseball classifications and in 2017 went to six classes, meaning since 2017, six championships have been hosted by Wild Things Park, apart from 2020, which had its spring sports season cancelled due to COVID-19. Bishop Canevin, Seton LaSalle, Riverside, Hopewell, Shaler and Mt. Lebanon won titles this past season at the venue, with Mt. Lebanon's championship victory highlighted by a no-hitter thrown by sophomore David Shields.

In total, 45 different schools have been crowned champions at Wild Things Park since 2003. Twenty-one programs have won multiple titles at the venue, with seven of those schools winning four or more championships in Washington. That pack is led by Pine-Richland, which has captured six crowns at the ballpark, while North Allegheny and Riverside have both won five titles here. That leaves Neshannock, California, West Allegheny and Serra Catholic as programs that have won four championships since the move to the stadium.

Wild Things Park has also enjoyed the opportunity to bring the first-class fan experience provided to fans that come through the ballpark for Wild Things' games, concerts, college baseball games and numerous other events that the ballpark has hosted since its opening in 2002 as well as the continued opportunity to be a staple of the local community as an asset to its youth and population. "We are honored to be the home of the WPIAL Baseball Championships for the foreseeable future. Our venue has hosted some of the greatest matchups over the years and we value the opportunity to be part of those memorable moments," said Wild Things President and General Manager Tony Buccilli. "The facility here is meant to be a community asset and we remain committed to supporting athletes across Western Pennsylvania."

More information on the WPIAL Championships can be found at wpial.org. The 2024 WPIAL/UPMC Sports Medicine Baseball Championships, presented by the Pittsburgh Pirates, are set for the week of May 27, 2024 at Wild Things Park.

