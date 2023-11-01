World Series Express Report: Rangers One Win Away from World Series Title

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers stung the Arizona Diamondbacks with an 11-7 victory in Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field on Tuesday night. Texas took a commanding 3-1 series lead as former Round Rock Express players had their fingerprints all over the win.

LHP Cody Bradford: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 3 BF

Bradford took home Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year with the Express this year and he has shown why this postseason. He provided another scoreless frame in yesterday's win and has posted a 1.17 ERA (1 ER/7.2 IP) this postseason.

LHP Brock Burke: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 4 BF

After RHP Max Scherzer was placed on the Injured List earlier in the day, Burke was added to the World Series roster. The southpaw appeared in 21 games for the Express in 2021 where he had 97 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. Last night was his first outing since he appeared in the Wild Card Series against Tampa Bay on October 8.

LF Evan Carter: 0-4, HBP

The Rangers tallied 11 runs last night and Carter didn't have a hit? That has to be a good sign considering Carter has been breaking records all postseason. The lefty was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning but stayed in the game.

DH Mitch Garver: 0-4, BB, 3 K

It was an 0-for-4 night for Garver but he did reach base thanks to a walk in the first inning. Carter and Garver, the Rangers three and four hitters last night, combined to go 0-for-8 and Texas still won big. As we just said about Carter, this has to be a good sign.

OF Travis Jankowski: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Jankowski was thrust into the Rangers lineup after OF Adolis García went on the Injured List earlier in the day. This was the first game he has started this postseason and all he did was mash. Two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. In right field, he made a great sliding catch in the seventh inning.

3B Josh Jung: 3-5, 2B, 2 R

After Jung went 0-for-3 the night before, he responded with a three-hit night and was right in the middle of the Rangers two big innings. This postseason, the Jungster is hitting .311 (19-61).

RHP José Leclerc: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 2 BF

The Rangers needed one more out and Leclerc came in to get the job done. The righty has thrown on back-to-back nights and expect to see him again tonight if Texas wants to close out the series.

CF Leody Taveras: 0-3, R, BB, K

Taveras walked in the second inning and helped move the line as the Rangers went on to score five runs in the frame.

UP NEXT: The Rangers will get set for Game 5 tonight at Chase Field with first pitch slated for 7:03 p.m. CT.

The following list of former Round Rock Express players are on the Rangers World Series roster:

Texas Rangers

LHP Cody Bradford (2023)

LHP Brock Burke (2021)

OF Evan Carter (2023)

INF Ezequiel Duran (2022)

C Mitch Garver (2022, 2023)

OF Travis Jankowski (2023)

INF Josh Jung (2021, 2022)

RHP Jose Leclerc (2016, 2018, 2022)

LHP Martin Perez (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)

RHP Josh Sborz (2022, 2023)

INF Josh Smith (2022)

OF Leody Taveras (2021, 2022, 2023)

