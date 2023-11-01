Round Rock Ex 2024 Home Game Times and Flex Plans

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express revealed the team's home game times for the upcoming 2024 season on Wednesday morning. Opening Day at Dell Diamond is slated for 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 29 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate).

Along with the release of game times for next season comes the return of 2024 Flex Plans. Flex Plans include 10 vouchers for $200 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans will have the flexibility to use multiple vouchers for one game or one voucher for multiple games.

The Express have adjusted home game times for the 2024 season based on responses from a fan feedback survey conducted during the 2023 season. To print Round Rock's full 2024 schedule, click HERE.

This year's special Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) will be at 6:35 p.m.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

