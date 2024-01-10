Workers Credit Union Awards Workers Reality Prize Package to Winner of Augmented Reality Game at Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. - Workers Credit Union is proud to announce Amy Jefferson of Charlton is the winner of the Workers Reality game and the recipient of season tickets to the 2024 Worcester Red Sox season and other amazing prizes.

"I couldn't believe I won, "Jefferson said. "We come to Polar Park all the time, so next season is going to be a great experience."

Workers Reality is an exciting, first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art Augmented Reality game. It made its debut this season as a joint effort involving Workers Credit Union, the Worcester Red Sox, LinkToVR and LTIBusinessSolutions.com.

"Workers Credit Union is known for serving the community and we are happy to have the opportunity to give back in this way," said Caroline Santangelo, Workers Credit Union Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Performance.

During the season, visitors to the park used a free app downloaded to their phones to play the Workers Reality game virtual scavenger hunt.

"We are proud that Polar Park is one of the first ballparks nationwide to present an augmented reality experience, and we are grateful to partner with industry leaders as forward-thinking and fan centric as our friends at Workers Credit Union," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We look forward to continuing our partnership in 2024, and we welcome Amy into our WooSox Season Ticket family with open arms."

Fans pointed their phones at targets on display at four different locations. Each target unlocks a unique Augmented Reality visual experience featuring baseball themed immersive content. Collecting all four pieces made fans eligible to win the Prize package Jefferson received that included four season tickets for the 2024 season, attending batting practice with the players, customized team jerseys and more. Fans who completed the game also went home with an exclusive WooSox poster.

