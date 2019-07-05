Worcester Railers Re-Sign Kyle McKenzie for 2019-20 Season

July 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRusell18) officially announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Kyle McKenzie (@Kyle_mack3) to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old defenseman returns for his third professional season after making his debut with the Railers in the 2017-18 season. McKenzie only appeared in 18 games last season posting two assists due to a season ending injury. He has appeared in 89 games for the Railers and has recorded three goals and nine assists for 12 points.

Before joining the Railers, McKenzie spent four seasons with Providence College (2013-17) where he played in a total of 153 games, second all-time at Providence, and recorded 23 assists, 159 penalty minutes and, a +40 rating. He won a National Championship with the Friars his junior season in (2014-15) and served as an alternate captain his senior year (2015-16).

Prior to the Friars in 2013, the 6-foot, 190lb Aston, PA native played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, and helped Dubuque to a first-place finish in the East Division in 2012-13. He posted two goals and six assists in 57 regular-season games, and had a +23 rating on the year and had 105 penalty minutes, helping Dubuque Sweep the Fargo Force to win the Clark Cup as USHL Champions.

"We are excited to have Kyle back and healthy for his third year with the Railers," said Russell. "Kyle will be a big part of our penalty kills success and will move the puck up the ice nicely for us."

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. The only way to secure your spot to opening night is by purchasing a season membership, flex package or a group outing by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.