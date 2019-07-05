Defenseman J.C. Brassard Re-Signs with Swamp Rabbits

July 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Defenseman J.C. Brassard has agreed to terms on a Standard Player Contract to return to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season. The offensively-minded defenseman will look to bolster the blue line for the upcoming season.

Brassard, 23, will enter his second full professional season after injuries shortened his first full year in Greenville. In the 34 games he did play, he scored a pair of goals and added 12 assists. Five of those 14 points came on the power play. Prior to the beginning of preseason, the young blueliner received an invite to the Cleveland Monsters' (AHL) training camp.

The New York native was especially disciplined last season, taking only three minor penalties in his 34 games of action.

Brassard got his start in the pro ranks with the rival South Carolina Stingrays in 2018, and posted five points in 12 games. Prior to becoming a pro, he spent four seasons at Union College, finished his college career with 52 points, a +18 rating, and an ECAC All-Academic selection.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason

ECHL Stories from July 5, 2019

