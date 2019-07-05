Grizzlies Name Matthew Schwegmann New Equipment Manager

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that Matthew Schwegmann has been named the new equipment manager for the 2019-2020 season.

"Matty" spent the 2019-2020 season as Director of Operations and handled equipment duties for the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen. Schwegmann spent the 2017-18 as the Equipment Manager of the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen in their first season in Jacksonville. He was named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year in 2016-17 with the Rivermen. Schwegmann attended Peoria Notre Dame High School and went to Illinois State University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Renewable Energy and a minor in Environmental Studies.

Fun Fact: Schwegmann was the Equipment Manager of the Jacksonville IceMen in the 2017-18 season. The head coach of that team was former Grizzlies head coach Jason Christie.

