Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Max Johnson for 2023-24 Season

July 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Max Johnson to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Johnson, 25, re-signs in Worcester after being acquired from the Wheeling Nailers in February of the 2022-23 season. He was acquired in exchange for future considerations, which culminated in defenseman Phil Beaulieu being sent to the Nailers. Johnson is entering his second season as a professional. With Wheeling, Johnson scored five points (2-3-5) in 23 games. He would go on to play in 13 games with the Railers at the end of the season, recording three points (1-2-3).

"Max has a tremendous work ethic and an incredible skill set," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He was a major point producer in college and we are hoping to help him bring that kind of production to his professional game. On top of his offensive potential he was a big part of our penalty kill last season and will be looked at to shine again in that role."

Before his rookie season, the Lakeville, MN native played five seasons of collegiate hockey. He spent the first four years of his college career from 2017-2021 at Bowling Green State University where he scored 122 points (48-74-122) in 143 games. In his graduate season at the University of Wisconsin, the 5'10", 192lb forward ended with seven points (2-5-7) in 31 games played for the Badgers.

"I'm ready to prove to everyone what I can do," Johnson said. "It's my time this year to show everyone that I'm an asset, and a good investment."

The Railers have announced seven players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Johnson joins Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the six signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.