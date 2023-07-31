Growlers Name Marcus Power Hockey Ops Coordinator

July 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are thrilled to announce the appointment of Marcus Power as the club's Hockey Operations Coordinator. In this key role, Marcus will play a crucial part in supporting the team's hockey operations initiatives. Reporting directly to Kenny O'Leary, VP of Hockey Operations, Marcus Power brings a wealth of on-ice experience and passion to the department.

"I am delighted to welcome Marcus to my Hockey Operations staff." said Kenny O'Leary, Vice President of Hockey Operations. "His playing experience and his dedication to the success of pro hockey in Newfoundland makes him the perfect fit for our team. I am confident that Marcus's insights and expertise will further enhance our on-ice product and contribute significantly to our continued success."

Power, a Growlers Alumni, expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, "Joining the Growlers Front Office in this capacity is a dream come true for me. I have always had a passion for the business side of the game, and now I get to contribute to its growth and success from a different perspective. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at the Newfoundland Growlers and contributing to the future of this incredible organization."

A native of St. John's, Newfoundland, Marcus appeared in 141 games with the Newfoundland Growlers where he captured a Kelly Cup Championship in 2019. After retiring due to injury following the 2021-22 season, he joined the club's front office in the finance department.

As the Hockey Operations Coordinator, Marcus will support the team in various areas, including player evaluations, scouting, logistics, and the overall player development process. His valuable contributions are set to play a crucial role in elevating the Newfoundland Growlers' hockey operations and continuing the team's pursuit of excellence on and off the ice.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.