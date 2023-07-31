Brian Bowen Slated for Return to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed forward Brian Bowen to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Bowen, 27, becomes the eighth forward and 11th player to sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The Massachusetts native returns to the Admirals after playing in 25 games with Norfolk last season. In those games, Bowen posted 14 goals, which was tied for the fourth on the team by the season's end.

"This will be Brian's third year in the league and all he's done is produced," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "He scores big goals that usually separate teams from barely hanging on to being up two, three goals. He's just a pure goal-scorer."

Bowen began last season with the Orlando Solar Bears where he played in just one game. He was sent to Fayetteville (SPHL) on October 30 after his ECHL playing rights were traded to Norfolk. Bowen posted 43 points (17g, 26a) in 36 games with the Marksmen. He reported to the Admirals on February 13 and scored in his Norfolk debut just two days later. On March 10, Bowen scored three goals against the Maine Mariners, which was the lone hat trick of the season for the Admirals.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to come back to Norfolk and keep building off the foundation we started to set towards the end of last year," said Bowen.

His professional career began in 2017-18 when he joined the Worcester Railers after three years at the University of Vermont. Bowen has played in a total of 262 professional games coming into the 2023-24 season.

The Norfolk Admirals roster for the 2023-24 season now includes 11 players (eight forwards and three defensemen).

F - Keaton Jameson

F - Mathieu Roy

F - Ryan Foss

F - Danny Katic

F - Stepan Timofeyev

F - Denis Smirnov

F - Keegan Iverson

F - Brian Bowen

D - Carson Musser

D - Darick Louis-Jean

D - D.J. King

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program. CLICK HERE to inquire today.

