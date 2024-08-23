Wooten Named GM and Head Coach of Fishers Freight

August 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

SAN JOSE- After two years as the offensive coordinator of the Bay Area Panthers, Dixie Wooten has accepted the roles of head coach and general manager of the expansion Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League.

"My time with the Panthers was amazing. We were able to win a championship in 2023 and this year we had the best record in the conference," said Wooten. "Rob (Keefe) is a great coach and I appreciate my two years with him. I learned a lot that will make me an even better coach in my new job."

Wooten said it took an extraordinary opportunity to leave Bay Area.

"Our front office was exceptional and that is really a credit to ownership. Roy Choi is a great owner who gave us the tools we needed to be successful," said Wooten.

The Panthers' offense under Wooten was transformed from the bottom of every category to among the league's elite. In 2023, Bay Area ranked third in both scoring and rushing on the way to the first title in franchise history. In 2024, the Panthers ranked second in rushing while securing the league's best record (13-3) and the number one seed in the Western Conference.

Wooten is a two-time IFL Coach of the Year, winning the award in 2017 and 2018 with the Iowa Barnstormers. In 2018, under Wooten, the Barnstormers captured the United Bowl with a win over Sioux Falls for the first league title in franchise history.

He was also the Head Coach and General Manager of the Tucson Sugar Skulls for two seasons from 2021-22, capped by the franchise's first trip to the playoffs.

"We are happy to hear Coach Dixie Wooten has become the first Head Coach in the history of the Fishers Freight organization," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "We want to thank Coach Wooten for all of his hard work and efforts over the last two years and we will always share great memories of our time here together with the Bay Area Panthers."

