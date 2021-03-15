WooSox Reach 2,100 Season Tickets Goal; Cap Season Ticket Sales and Start Season Ticket Holder Waiting List

WORCESTER, MA - As promised last November, the Worcester Red Sox have capped their full season tickets after reaching the 2,100 threshold per game at Polar Park in 2021. The limit is designed to ensure that all fans have access to the most desirable seats in the house. The club sold the last tickets this week, ending at 2,158 tickets per game. The WooSox have now started a waiting list for full season tickets.

Fans can visit woosox.com or call the club's new "508" phone number, (508) 500-8888, to register on the waiting list.

Half-season plans, including tickets atop the Worcester Wall, are still on sale without a cap.

The club will put single game tickets and group tickets on sale when more is known about capacity allowances due to the pandemic.

The Las Vegas Aviators are believed to be the only other Triple-A club that has currently publicly capped their season tickets.

The first category to sell out was the DCU Club, which holds more than 400 seats. Here too, the club has held some DCU Club seats for single game sales, again to ensure that all fans have access to the amenities and comforts in these elevated and highly-desirable sections behind home plate. Dugout Seats were the next to sell out, yet there are still opportunities for accessible seating, including those in wheel chairs, to enjoy the proximity to the field and amenities offered in this section.

The club announced on August 17, 2018 that it would move to Worcester and build Polar Park. Exactly one year later, on August 17, 2019, the club began to accept deposits on full season tickets. On September 17, 2020, the club released the Polar Park Seating Manifest, which allowed the seat selection process to begin. On November 12, 2020, the club announced that it would cap season tickets at 2,100.

The Worcester Red Sox are currently scheduled to make their Polar Park debut on Opening Day, Tuesday, May 11, at 3:05 p.m. vs. the Syracuse Mets, the first of a 12-game homestand and a 60-game home season.

