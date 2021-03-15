Nashville Sounds Bring Back Private Batting Practice Sessions at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the return of its "Batting Practice at First Horizon Park" experience. The popular summer offering returns with expanded group sizes of 6-25 and can be booked as early as Tuesday, March 23.

Groups can book a one-hour time slot on the First Horizon Park field anytime from Noon - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

For $50 per person, the limited-time experience will include the following:

60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).

Optional domestic (Miller Lite, Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light or Michelob Ultra) beer bucket (five 16 oz. cans) for $30.

$5 gift card to Third and Home for each participant.

10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.

Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.

Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.

A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine.

Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats - Nashville Sounds' helmets and bats will be properly sanitized in between hitters).

A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).

Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $100 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.

All participants will be subject to a temperature check at the door. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside First Horizon Park. Pursuant to Order 8 issued by the Metro Department of Health on June 27, guests 13 and older will be required to wear masks at First Horizon Park while entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking, or while on the playing field surface and at least six feet away from another patron.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

