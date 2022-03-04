"WooSox Mentors" Meet Children Today at Worcester's Gates Lane Elementary School

March 4, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox have partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Massachusetts and the Worcester Public Schools to create the "WooSox Mentors" program with children at Gates Lane Elementary School at 1238 Main Street.

The program, launched today, includes 14 WooSox Front Office members who will mentor students once a week through the school year, continuing throughout the students' rise through the Worcester Public Schools.

"So many of us are beneficiaries of impactful mentors, and so many of us have enjoyed serving as mentors to young people," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We recognize and realize that a regular visit with a smile, a kind hand, and a reassuring word can help fortify the self-esteem of a child-and what an honor it is to be able to do so."

The school counts among its alumni the City Manager of Worcester.

"Not only do I have a soft spot for Gates Lane, where I attended elementary school, I know the value a program like this can have in the development of a young person," said City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. "As someone who has benefited a lot from mentors, I am grateful our new neighbors, the Worcester Red Sox, are investing their time into becoming part of the fabric of our community and contributing to the growth and success of our youngest residents."

"It's great to see Front Office members from the WooSox making time for students in the Worcester Public Schools with baseball season right around the corner," said Worcester Mayor Joe Petty. "I'd like to also thank Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass, and the entire staff at Gates Lane Elementary for helping make this exciting partnership possible. These students are going to benefit tremendously from the mentorship and guidance from leaders in the WooSox organization."

"Thank you to the WooSox for their consistent and amazing support for Worcester Public School students," said Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda. "The mentoring program with Gates Lane Elementary will make another positive difference in the lives of our students."

"This is the story of everyday heroes! It is extra sweet that as much as kids look up to sports figures, this team and its Front Office members are saying 'Yes' to being a part of the lives of our Littles," said Connie Ash, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Massachusetts. "Everyone at Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Mass - our staff, our board and our volunteers - are wowed and humbled by the WooSox' commitment to our community, and to each and every one of these children."

"The WooSox enjoy demonstrating that we're more than just a baseball team, and this mentoring partnership is another shining example of that," said WooSox Vice President of Baseball Operations & Community Relations Joe Bradlee. "We're all looking forward to building relationships with the students at Gates Lane Elementary with whom we've been matched, and we give our sincerest thanks to all who have helped get this impactful program off the ground."

Founded in 1963, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass has supported children in the community through individualized mentoring programs for over 50 years. The organization connects with children through strategic partnerships with local schools and youth development programs, along with the support of community volunteers, many of whom come from local colleges and corporations like the WooSox.

