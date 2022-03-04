Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announces 2022 giveaways

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce their giveaways for the 2022 season. In addition to the great theme jerseys and nights already released, the RailRiders are excited to add 14 giveaways to the season-long fun coming to PNC Field.

All giveaways are for the first 2,500 fans through the gates, with exceptions made for kids-only giveaways three times this year. Gates will once again open one hour before first pitch, though Scranton/Wilkes-Barre full and half-season ticket members get in 15 minutes prior to the general public. All giveaway items are limited to one item per ticket purchased.

2022 RailRiders Giveaways

April 12- Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Highmark

April 16- SWB Fidget Popper

April 30- Clear Fanny Pack courtesy of PNC Bank

May 14- SWB Pop Socket

May 28- RailRiders Camo Hat presented by MetLife

June 4- Copa de la Diversión - Vejigantes Pint Glass

June 19- Kid's Arm Sleeve (First 500 children 12 & younger)

July 15- SWB Hawaiian Shirt

July 16- Copa de la Diversión- Replica Vejigantes jersey courtesy of La Tolteca

July 17- Kid's Selfie Stick (First 500 children 12 & younger)

August 6- Thor Bobblehead presented by Geisinger

August 7- CHAMP Toothbrush Holder (First 500 children 12 & younger)

August 13- RailRiders Book Cover

September 17- SWB Trapper Hat

Additional promotions, theme nights and giveaways will be announced as the season approaches. All promotions and giveaways are subject to change.

Ticket memberships, including full, half and partial season plans, as well as a wide range of mini-plans, are on sale now and single-game tickets are available online at swbrailriders.com beginning at 10 A.M. on March 8.

