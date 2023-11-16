WooSox Celebrate Year Three of Mentoring Program at Worcester's Gates Lane Elementary School

Fifteen WooSox Front Office members are volunteering their time on Wednesday afternoons during the 2023-2024 academic school year to mentor students at Gates Lane Elementary School in Worcester in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass & Metrowest.

"I'm grateful for the members from the WooSox going out of their way to make time for our Worcester Public Schools students," said Worcester Mayor Joe Petty. "I want to also thank Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass & Metrowest, and the entire staff at Gates Lane Elementary for helping make this exciting partnership possible. Offering mentorship and guidance from leaders in the WooSox organization to these students will have a lifelong impact."

"Mentoring is a simple and impactful act of community-building. Nothing demonstrates this more elegantly than our partnership with the WooSox, where we pair caring adult mentors with student-mentees," said Connie Askin, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Mass & Metrowest. "Like many of our after-school programs, the Matches create a bond by simply enjoying time together. That bond matters - and is a powerful statement of a belief in the potential of every child. Mentors inspire, guide, and create lasting positive change in the lives of Littles."

"We know that everyone from the WooSox gets just as much out of this mentoring program as the students at Gates Lane," said WooSox Vice President of Community & Player Relations Joe Bradlee. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Worcester Public Schools and all of the staff members at Big Brothers Big Sisters who ensure this program is continuing to thrive in year three."

