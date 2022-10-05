WooSox Bring Corporate Partners to LA, San Diego

October 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







In its second season of operation, Polar Park has seen grand slams and no-hitters. The Worcester faithful have funneled through Rodenhiser Gate C, lounged in the DCU Club, and been treated to UniBank Fireworks, all while taking in the ballpark atmosphere, decorated by the logos of the WooSox' many generous corporate sponsors.

Without the help of their founding partners, there would be no Polar Park or WooSox baseball. As a result, the Worcester Corporate Partnerships team, along with WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg, took a weekend in August to treat some of the founding partners to a California baseball excursion, visiting Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Petco Park in San Diego.

Partners with Polar Beverages, DCU, Saint-Gobain, Fallon Health, Rodenhiser Home Services, Assumption University, and the Worcester Chamber of Commerce flew out of Boston-Logan with Steinberg and WooSox front office staff on August 23.

Landing at LAX, the group checked in at the Millenium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. After a catered lunch, the partners set out for Chavez Ravine for a tour of Dodger Stadium. Steinberg, the former chief marketing officer for the Dodgers, led the tour.

Dodger Stadium, although celebrating its 50th anniversary, has had renovations overseen by Janet Marie Smith, longtime partner of WooSox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino, and designer of Polar Park.

Partners pointed out the indistinguishable similarities between their home park in Worcester and some aspects of the venerable Dodger stadium.

"The cool thing about Dodger Stadium was that it's if you looked at just the fence, and at the siding, you would think that you're at Polar Park," said Danny Malm, WooSox corporate partnership services associate. "It's the same exact color, same blue. And I think it's the same manufacturer from here at Polar Park."

The Dodgers routed the Milwaukee Brewers 10-1 before the group returned to the Biltmore for the night. The next day, an early bus ride through southern California to San Diego was filled by the stories of Steinberg's seven years working with the Padres as Lucchino built Petco Park.

The partners stayed at the Omni San Diego Hotel, which stands directly over Petco Park. Once more, the partners were treated to a Steinberg-led tour of yet another classic ballpark, filled with the many musings of Steinberg's time in USA Today's 2022 Ballpark of the Year.

"I think Petco Park was definitely the highlight of the trip," Malm said. "The park was easily the coolest park I've ever seen, and everybody else thought the same way. There was amazing food, and every single seat in the park was a good seat."

The group visited the Padres Hall of Fame section of the ballpark, making sure to snap pictures with the recently added plaque for their latest inductee, Larry Lucchino.

Although the Padres fell 7-0 to the Cleveland Guardians, the partners enjoyed a post-game meal at Lavo in the Gas Light district before relishing an open rooftop bar, the Rustic Route.

The next day, the partners ate lunch at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club with Lucchino's membership, staying on the beach until sunset. Some Partners began to tear up as the trip came to a close.

"I think we took them out hoping to show them that this is a benefit of being a partner with the WooSox," Malm said. "And as a thank you for helping us build this ballpark. We were just hoping they had a good time."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.