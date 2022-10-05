Priester, Rodriguez Named Baseball America All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS - Yesterday, Indians catcher Endy Rodriguez was named to the Baseball America 2022 Minor League All-Star team, joining a number of top-performing prospects across all levels. In addition, Rodriguez was named to the High-A All-Star team and right-handed starting pitcher Quinn Priester was named as a Double-A All-Star.

Rodriguez, 22, who was named as Pittsburgh's Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America on Sept. 21 and a member of MLB Pipeline's First-Team Prospect Team of the Year, impressed in 125 total games between High-A Greensboro (88 games), Double-A Altoona (31) and Indianapolis (6) this season.

Across the three levels, he led all Pirates farmhands with a .323 average, .407 on-base percentage, .590 slugging percentage, .997 OPS, 148 hits, 92 runs scored, 39 doubles, 95 RBI, 68 extra-base hits and 270 total bases while finishing second with 25 home runs and fourth with 60 walks. In those categories, he finished among Minor League leaders in OPS (5th), doubles (T-6th), slugging percentage (8th), extra- base hits (T-8th) and total bases (T-9th).

He made his Triple-A debut at Victory Field on Sept. 20 and hit safely in five of six games with Indianapolis, four of which were multi-hit performances. In six games split between catcher (3), designated hitter (2) and second base, Rodriguez hit .455 (10-for-22) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI. In his final game of the season on Sept. 28 at Columbus, he launched his first Triple-A home run.

Rodriguez, a native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, was originally signed by New York (NL) as a non- drafted free agent in 2018. He was traded to the Pirates from the Mets in a three-team, seven-player deal that saw left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi go from San Diego to New York (NL), right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove go from Pittsburgh to San Diego, and right-handed pitchers David Bednar and Drake Fellows, left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz and outfielder Hudson Head go from San Diego to Pittsburgh.

Priester, 22, spent the majority of the season with Altoona before making his Triple-A debut on Sept. 21, when he earned the win over St. Paul with 5.0 two-hit innings and six strikeouts. In 19 total starts between Single-A Bradenton (1), Greensboro (1), Altoona (15) and Indy (3), he went 5-5 with a 3.29 ERA (33er/90.1ip) and 89 strikeouts. Since making his Double-A debut on June 19 after beginning the season on the 7-day injured list (oblique), he ranked among Eastern League leaders in games started (T-1st), ERA (4th, 2.87), WHIP (7th, 1.19), innings pitched (7th, 75.1) and average against (10th, .241).

The Glendale Heights, Ill. native was selected by Pittsburgh as the 18th overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Cary-Grove (Ill.) High School.

