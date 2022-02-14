WooSox Announce Second Annual Polar Park Job Fair, Scheduled for this Saturday, February 19, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WORCESTER, MA - In partnership with the MassHire Worcester Career Center, the Worcester Red Sox have scheduled their second annual Polar Park Job Fair for this Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The WooSox will host the event over Premier Virtual, allowing prospective employees to browse opportunities and connect with hiring managers instantaneously. Details are at woosox.com.

Within the next month, the club is looking to complete the hiring of the approximately 300 part-time, seasonal positions comprising vibrant, fan-centric individuals of all backgrounds. From local high school and college students aspiring to get a foot in the door of professional baseball, to casual fans searching for a secondary, summer, or retirement job, all are welcome to attend the Job Fair. The various departments hiring include Ticketing, Concessions and Hospitality, WooSox Productions, Ballpark Operations, Mascot Acting, and Merchandising.

The club also seeks friendly, energetic Parking Attendants, Ushers, Food Vendors, Cleaning Crew Members, Field Maintenance Workers, and Team Store Retailers. In addition, Polar Park Ambassadors conduct ballpark tours and assist with pre-game ceremonies and in-game promotional activities.

The WooSox Foundation also seeks to meet those who would like to volunteer for the club's philanthropic arm.

College students seeking WooSox Internships can attend the Job Fair and should also send a cover letter and résumé to [email protected].

Those interested in participating may register at woosox.com and set up a profile in advance on Premier Virtual. Please submit questions to [email protected].

"A warm and welcoming environment is essential at Polar Park," said club President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Our diverse, inclusive event staff takes pride in ensuring that everyone feels welcome and that people from all walks of life come together as one to enjoy our National Pastime and the Wonderful World of Worcester."

