Woodpeckers Crack Top 25 in 2019 Merchandise Sales

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Minor League Baseball released its annual list of the top 25 teams in merchandise sales for 2019. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are proud to announce that they were among the top 25 out of 160 Minor League Baseball clubs.

The Woodpeckers were the only Single-A Advanced team to make the list and joined the Dayton Dragons (Low-A, Cincinnati Reds) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers) as one of only three clubs to make it under the Double-A level.

The Woodpeckers brand took off during the club's inaugural season. As the home to the second-largest population of endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers (RCW) in the world, Fayetteville and nearby Fort Bragg are intrinsically linked to this bird. The woodpecker is small in size but vital to the Long Leaf Pine ecosystem, fighting extinction and embodying the resilient nature of the surrounding community. The club's primary colors of black and red are a tribute to the RCW's natural plumage as well as the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, which is headquartered at Fort Bragg and carries the same colors on its insignia.

The Woodpeckers released various lines of merchandise throughout 2019 that coincided with the five different uniform combinations the team wore on-field during the season. The club's footprint extends outside city limits, with merchandise shipped to 44 different states around the nation.

"2019 was a tremendous year," said Woodpeckers Retail Manager Brittany Tschida. "We are very fortunate that we have an outstanding fan base who continues to show their support by purchasing our merchandise and proudly wearing the Woodpeckers brand here in Fayetteville and around the country."

Minor League Baseball and its 160 teams set a record in 2019 with a combined total of $85.7 million in retail sales. The $85.7 million total marks a 16% increase over 2018's total of $73.9 million. The totals are based on all licensed merchandise sales from January 1 - December 31, 2019.

The top 25 teams for the 2019 season listed alphabetically are: the Albuquerque Isotopes, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Charlotte Knights, Columbus Clippers, Corpus Christi Hooks, Dayton Dragons, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fresno Grizzlies, Hartford Yard Goats, Las Vegas Aviators, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Nashville Sounds, Pawtucket Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rochester Red Wings, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers, Toledo Mud Hens, Trenton Thunder, and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

