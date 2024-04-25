Woodchucks Release 2024 Promotional Schedule

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are looking forward to an action-packed 2024 season, complete with an exciting promotional schedule that the team released today.

The Woodchucks will once again light up the sky with six fantastic fireworks shows this season. Fans can get ready for our first post-game fireworks night on Friday, June 21st as a part of Wizardry Night at the ballpark! The fireworks fun continues Friday, June 28th. Continue celebrating Independence Day with post-game fireworks on Friday, July 5th, presented by Cellcom. Chevy night is back on Friday, July 19th, complete with post-game fireworks. We'll have back-to-back fireworks shows the first weekend in August! There will be post-game fireworks on Friday, August 2nd. The final post-game fireworks show of 2024 is on Saturday, August 3rd and is presented by Crystal Finishing Systems.

Giveaways abound in 2024, starting with Opening Day, when the first 500 fans 18+ will receive a Woodchucks hat courtesy of Wisconsin Lottery. On Tuesday, June 11th the first 250 fans will receive a Woodchucks car window decal. Woodchucks fans can boost their bobblehead collections with three bobblehead giveaways this year! The first bobblehead giveaway is Thursday, June 20th (6:35pm game), courtesy of Aspirus Health, available for the first 500 fans. A unique, tailgating Woody bobblehead will be given out to the first 500 fans on Thursday, July 25th courtesy of Festival Foods. The last bobblehead giveaway of the season is Wednesday, August 7th, when the first 500 fans will receive a Woody bobblehead wearing Thorogood boots courtesy of Thorogood and Weinbrenner Shoe Company. Woodchucks fans, ages 21+, will have the chance to get one more Woodchucks hat on Saturday, July 20th when the first 500 fans over 21 will receive a hat courtesy of Lee Beverage and Miller Lite.

We've got great guests making appearances at games this year too. The cutest yellow henchmen will be hanging out at the game on Saturday, June 29th as a part of Kids Weekend at the Ballpark, followed by everyone's favorite heelers on Sunday June 30th. On Sunday, July 28th the mystery solving Scooby Doo will be at the park and we invite you to stay after the game for a screening of a Scooby movie on the video board! The world famous, zany ZOOperstars return to grace fans with their antics on Thursday, August 1st, presented by Rib Mountain Paper.

T-Shirt + Ticket Packages return this year on June 19th for FRIENDS Night at the ballpark, June 21st for Wizardry Night, June 29th for the Minions appearance, on July 5th with a fireworks theme, and on July 28th when Scooby Doo makes his appearance. T-Shirt + Ticket packages are $19, include a reserved box seat ticket, and must be purchased in advance.

We'll be bringing fans some new excitement this year, with Free Hot Dogs on Tuesday, July 2nd and $7.15 tickets for the game on Monday, July 15th (7/15). Fan favorites are also set to return, with Family Day on Sunday, July 7th, Hot Dog Hundo night on Tuesday, June 18th and Woody's Reading Club, presented by Ruder Ware, on June 1st, June 10th and June 23rd.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day with a 1:05 first pitch against the Green Bay Rockers at Athletic Park. The first 500 fans, ages 18+, will receive a Woodchucks hat courtesy of Wisconsin Lottery. Ticket packages, group outings and hospitality area tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 29th at 10am.

