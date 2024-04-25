Wausau Adds McLennan's Deiten Lachance to Roster

Wausau, WI- Deiten Lachance, a catcher from McLennan Community College, is heading to the Wausau Woodchucks for the 2024 season.

RHP - Deiten Lachance| 6'4" | R/R | Freshman | McLennan Community College

Originally from Sherbooke, Quebec, Canada, Lachance attended Ecole secondaire du Triolet for high school, recording a .381 career batting average with 42 RBIs and six homeruns. He played on the Canadian Junior National Team for two years and participated in the Junior World Championship.

Through 50 games this spring at McLennan, Lachance has posted a .343 batting average with 61 RBIs and 8 homeruns. Four of his RBIs came in his standout game on March 9th against Vernon College where he went 3 for 5 with a home run and a double.

