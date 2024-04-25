Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Washington Outfielder Braeden Terry

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signing of University of Washington outfielder Braeden Terry. The junior will join returner, Colin Blanchard, as one of two Huskies coming to Kalamazoo this summer.

"I'm fired up, I'm really excited. Summer ball is always a great time," Terry said. "I'm really fired up to play with (Colin) and get out to Michigan, a place I've never been before, and play some baseball."

A native of Bellevue, Wash., Terry began his collegiate career 30 minutes south at Everett Community College. A two-time All-NWAC and All-Tournament Teamer, Terry appeared in 95 of 103 total games across his two years with the Trojans. With a career .325/.395/.409 slash line, Terry walked (31) more than he struck out (28). That consistent playing was a huge part of Terry's growth as a player.

"It was perfect for me," Terry said. "I think it was exactly what I needed to develop as a player and as a person, both inside of baseball and out. I had to learn how to grind and grow up and mature as a player."

Last summer, Terry appeared in 35 games for the Bend Elks of the West Coast LeagueIn his first year at Washington, Terry shined during the fall and hit for power. Manager Jason Kelly slotted Terry into the Huskies' middle of the order before the end of October.

"It was definitely a change," Terry said. "It was a big step up but I loved it. I love embracing competition and the goal for me has been to always play at the highest level that I can in order to push myself and learn from the guys who are ahead of me."

Terry's debut at the Division I level would have to wait longer than initially expected. Before opening day, Terry broke his hamate bone, sidelining him to begin the year.

"At first it was really frustrating," Terry said. "Obviously not the ideal start to the season but dealing with injuries is a part of the process and I am really grateful for it because I think I was able to learn a lot. Learn how to be a great teammate, and how to learn the game by watching and being around it.

Terry returned healthy into the Washington order on April 12 to open a series against UCLA and has been red-hot in his first two weeks with the team. A combined 6-18, Terry is on a four-game hit streak and has driven in three RBI while walking seven times compared to walking just once in his first six games. The return to the diamond has been a warm welcome for the third year.

"The feeling of being back on the field after missing that much time is awesome," Terry said. "I'm really just enjoying every moment. Every swing, every at-bat, every opportunity I get right now. Not focusing on anything other than just helping my team win"

Terry will be a key figure in the Growlers' outfield headlined by four DI impact players. For him, the summer will all be about getting one step better as a ballplayer.

"Just continuing with the process and learning from guys," Terry said. "Coming to a new league where there are new arms, new players. Just learning from them, their successes, their failures, their process, and continuing to play the game that I love and learn as much as I can."

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger in the PNW. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 32 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

