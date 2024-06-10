Wood Ducks Set for Upcoming Homestand

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting this week with a 6-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs, the Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Your Wood Ducks are coming off a 6-game series against the Salem Red Sox. The Wood Ducks are coming off a series split, 3-3. This week the Wood Ducks will be playing as the Kinston Collard Greens for the whole homestand!

Tuesday, June 11: Collard Greens vs RiverDogs: 6:30 pm

Wednesday, June 12: Collard Greens vs RiverDogs: 12:05 pm***

Thursday, June 13: Collard Greens vs RiverDogs: 6:30 pm

Friday, June 14: Collard Greens vs RiverDogs: 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 15: Collard Greens vs RiverDogs: 5:00 pm

Sunday, June 16: Collard Greens vs RiverDogs: 1:00 pm

The RiverDogs have four of the top 30 prospects in the Tampa Bay Rays system according to MLB.com. This includes three right-handed pitchers, Santiago Suarez, Marcus Johnson, Andrew Lindsey and one infielder, Adrian Santana.

TUESDAY: This season Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium presented by Brightspeed. All dogs in attendance will receive an orange tennis ball. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Gates will open at 6 pm. This Tuesday is Healthcare night out at the ballpark presented by UNC Lenoir Healthcare.

WEDNESDAY: This Wednesday is the first Camp Day of the season presented by Lenoir Community College. Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday & exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine. Gates open at 11:05 am, with first pitch set for 12:05 pm.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back this season with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday is Ag Night presented by Ag Carolina Farm Credit. There will also be postgame fireworks presented by WNCT-9 and Ag Carolina Farm Credit. First pitch is at 7 pm with gates opening at 6 pm.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. The first 1,000 fans will receive a hooded World Series t-shirt presented by Auto-Owners Insurance. Gates open at 4 pm, with first pitch at 5 pm.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday. There will be post-game kids run the bases as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart. New, this year there will be a $6 meal deal which includes, a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda! This Sunday there will also be postgame catch on the field and a food drive for the Lion's Club. If you bring at least two non- perishable food items, you will receive $2 off your ticket!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

