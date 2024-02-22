Wood Ducks Set 2024 Promo Schedule

KINSTON, NC - The Down East Wood Ducks have officially released their 2024 full promotional calendar. There are a total of 15 different giveaways included in the promotional calendar. Each giveaway will be available for the first 1,000 fans, except for a youth giveaway (500). Giveaways are limited to one item per person per ticket.

This season's promotional schedule is highlighted by three (3) jersey giveaways including a Red Pocketbook Jersey (May 11), a Canes themed jersey (September 7), and an ECU cobranded jersey (August 24). Enjoy seven fireworks shows including our July 3rd Independence Day Extravaganza!

The complete 2024 Wood Ducks Promotional calendar is below:

April

- April 5 - Opening Day // Magnet Schedule Giveaway // Post game fireworks presented by Bojangles & WNCT 9

- April 6 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangles

- April 7 - Postgame Easter Egg Hunt

- April 19 - 90s Night // Scarf Giveaway presented by the UPS Store & MedSource Pharmacy

- April 20 - Touch-a-Truck Night // World Series T-shirt Giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly

May

- May 10 - Women in Sports Night // Pink Visor Giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College

- May 11 - Heritage Night presented by Visit Kinston // Red Pocketbook Jersey Giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College

- May 17 - Mental Health Awareness Night // Ed's Dinosaur Live

- May 18 - 2024 Team Set Giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly

- May 31 - Latin Night // Postgame Fireworks presented by WNCT 9 & WRNS

June

- June 1 - Hawaiian Night // Hawaiian Button Up Shirt presented by Down East Homes

- June 14 - Ag Night // Postgame Fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- June 15 - World Series Hooded T-shirt presented by Walker Insurance Group

July

- July 3 - Postgame Fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- July 12 - Scout Night // Mystery Giveaway presented by WRNS

- July 13 - Christmas in July // Christmas Blanket Giveaway presented by Pepsi

- July 26 - Summer Games Night // Postgame Fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- July 27 - Kinston Baseball Teams Tribute Hat Giveaway presented by Stallings Heating, Plumbing, & A/C

August

- August 9 - Postgame Fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- August 10 - DEWD's Birthday // Malmo Oatmilkers // Youth Item Giveaway presented by LCPS, Farmer-N-Dell, UNC Lenoir Health & Dippin' Dots

- August 23 - ECU Weekend // Cobranded ECU & Wood Ducks Jersey Cooler Giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly

- August 24 - ECU Weekend // Cobranded ECU & Wood Ducks Jersey Giveaway presented by Pepsi

September

- September 3 - Back to School Night/Teacher Appreciation Night

- September 6 - Postgame Fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- September 7 - Fan Appreciation // Canes Themed Jersey Giveaway presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling & Down East Heating & Air

The new schedule also features the return of daily themes including Wine/Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Mother Earth Friday, and Pepsi Saturday. The Wood Ducks have two new weekly promotions including Bark in the Park on Tuesdays and Sunday Family Funday! Sunday Family Funday will include $1 hot dogs, $6 meal deal and postgame kids run the bases.

Opening Night for the Wood Ducks is set for Friday, April 5 vs the Lynchburg Hillcats at 7:00 pm.

Season tickets and group ticket packages for the upcoming season are on sale now and can be booked by contacting the Front Office at (252)643-5305. Individual tickets are on sale now! For more information on the Wood Ducks upcoming 2024 season or events happening at Historic Grainger Stadium, visit woodducksbaseball.com. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

