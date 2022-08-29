Wood Ducks Homestand Preview

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series loss (2-4) against the Fredericksburg Nationals. The Wood Ducks will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-36), the Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros. This is the final homestand of the season for the Wood Ducks.

Tuesday, August 30: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Wednesday, August 31: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Thursday, September 1: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Friday, September 2: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 3: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 5:00 pm

Sunday, September 4: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 1:00 pm

The Woodpeckers have eight of the top 30 prospects in the Houston Astros' system according to MLB.com. This includes three right-handed pitchers, Alex Santos, Miguel Ullola, and Alimber Santa, and five outfielders, Drew Gilbert, Jacob Melton, Ryan Clifford, Logan Cerny, and Tyler Whitaker.

Most recently the Woodpeckers are coming off a series loss (2-4) against the Charleston RiverDogs.

During the final homestand the team store will be 30% during game times. The Wood Ducks are doing a jersey auction all week through the Livesource app. The jersey being auctioned are the original green jerseys of the Wood Ducks. The auction will conclude at 10 pm on Sunday. Links to the auction will be posted around the ball park as well as on social media.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit.

This year's recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines. If you attended the last Wood Ducks home game on Wednesday, August 17th bring your ticket to the ticket booth this Wednesday to exchange for free entry into the game.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. There will be post-game fireworks sponsored by WNCT 9 and ENC Media.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday there will be pre-game autographs with the team from 3:30 to 4:00 pm. Gates for season ticket holders will open at 3:00 pm and gates will open at 3:30 pm for the public. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Texas Rangers themed jersey sponsored by Down East Heating and Air.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day.

We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores. The jersey auction will conclude at 10 pm through the Livesource app.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

