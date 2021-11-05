Wood Ducks Announce Toy Drive Benefitting Kennedy Home

November 5, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks announced today, they will be having a Toy Drive, sponsored by Lovick's Café to benefit the Kennedy Home children.

"We've been here for 80 years and we're excited to continue to contribute to the community and surrounding areas," said Lovick's Café owner Steve Lovick.

The toy drive will run from November 8th - December 13th. "The Wood Ducks and Lovicks café are a large part of the community, and we are honored to partner with them as a way to give back to the community and raise people's spirits after a hard year at Christmas" stated Director of Marketing Alexa Kay. Unwrapped gift donations for kids 14 and under, can be brought to the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium or to Lovick's Café.

"We are so thankful for the support from the Down East Wood Ducks this Christmas season," said Kennedy Home Eastern Regional Director Cristopher Allabaugh. "Our children love getting out to Grainger Stadium each summer to cheer on the Woodies. For them to now help these kids have a memorable Christmas is evidence of a great partnership coming full circle."

Kennedy Home is a ministry of Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina. They are located off Highway 70 in Falling Creek and have been providing a loving and safe home to some of North Carolina's most vulnerable children since 1914. In addition to their cottage homes for children, they provide housing and services to single mothers, license, and train foster care families, facilitate adoption, and conduct outreach to families in Lenoir and surrounding counties.

Fans can purchase 2022 tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from November 5, 2021

Wood Ducks Announce Toy Drive Benefitting Kennedy Home - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.