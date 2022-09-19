Wood Ducks Announce 2023 Schedule

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks has officially released its 2023 schedule. Opening Day is Thursday, April 6 vs. the Kannapolis Cannonballers. The Wood Ducks will play a total of 132 games: 66 at Historic Grainger Stadium and 66 on the road. The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, September 10.

The Wood Ducks will host three north division rivals in 2023, the Carolina Mudcats, the Delmarva Shorebirds and the Salem Red Sox. As well as all South division opponents: Charleston, Columbia, Augusta, Kannapolis, Myrtle Beach and Fayetteville.

The full schedule is available at woodducksbaseball.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For information on season tickets call the Down East Wood Ducks Front Office at (252) 686-5164. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

