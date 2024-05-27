Women in Sports Night, Trucker Hat Giveaway, Pride Night and Fireworks Show Highlight Upcoming Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their fifth homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, May 28 at 6:35 pm

Taco Tuesday - Enjoy specialty made tacos, including Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Indian Tacos and Rolled Tacos smothered in chorizo cheese sauce! Plus delicious Strawberry Margaritas and Green Chile Vodka Bloody Mary drink specials!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, May 30 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, May 31 at 6:35 pm

Women In Sports Night - Celebrate women in sports as we recognize their positive impact with a Pre-Game ceremony on the field and throughout the game!

Pre-Game Breast Cancer Survivors Parade

Trucker Hat giveaway, courtesy of Toyota (first 3,000 fans)

Strikeout for Breast Cancer Online Jersey Auction begins, presented by Toyota

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 pm

Pride Night - Show your Pride! Local non-profit organizations will be on the concourse plus specialty Isotopes pride merchandise sold in the Pro Shop!

Post-Game Fireworks Show (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, June 2 at 6:05 pm

Science Night - Science rules! Enjoy interactive educational booths set up on the concourse!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

