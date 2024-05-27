Peanuts Night, Micheladas de Reno, and Fireworks Friday Headline Exciting Week at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field. More details:

Special Events

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre-, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, May 31 st vs. Salt Lake Bees

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

PEANUTS Night presented by My Ride to Work - Saturday, June 1 st .

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, and all the timeless characters of this iconic comic strip will be celebrated at Greater Nevada Field on this night.

Custom PEANUTS jerseys will be worn on-field and auctioned for charity. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "Auction" to 21003.

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be PEANUTS based.

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo and Juan 101.7 - Tuesday, May 28 th .

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the first of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

DJ Juan from Juan 101.7 will be a special guest MC.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

May's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1 FM - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97 .3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM :

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are on sale now for via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

