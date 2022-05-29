Wolves to Face Stockton in Western Conference Finals

May 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves will face the Pacific Division champion Stockton Heat in the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-7 series begins Friday, June 3, at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves own home-ice advantage after producing the American Hockey League's best regular-season record - climbing over Stockton in the standings on the regular season's final day - while setting the franchise's single-season mark for highest points percentage (.724). In addition to Game 1, the Wolves are assured of hosting Game 2 on Monday, June 6, and two more, if necessary, as they pursue the organization's fifth league championship.

The official schedule for the Western Conference Finals:

Game 1 Friday, June 3 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2 Monday, June 6 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3 Wednesday, June 8 Stockton Arena 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 Friday, June 10 Stockton Arena 9 p.m.

Game 5* Saturday, June 11 Stockton Arena 8 p.m.

Game 6* Tuesday, June 14 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7* Wednesday, June 15 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

The Wolves and the Stockton Heat finished with the top two records during the 2021-22 regular season and claimed half of the spots on the AHL's First All-Star Team (Wolves center Andrew Poturalski, Wolves right wing Stefan Noesen and Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf). While the Wolves outscored Rockford and Milwaukee 30-12 to reach the Western Conference Finals, the Heat outscored the Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles by a combined score of 24-13 to claim the Pacific Division Finals and advance to their first conference finals since moving to Stockton in 2015.

The Wolves and Stockton, an affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have never met on the ice. However, the Wolves played frequently against Stockton's forerunners when they were known as the Adirondack Flames, Abbotsford Heat, Quad City Flames and Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights. Chicago holds a collective 40-19-3-4 record (.659) against Calgary's AHL representatives.

The winner of the Chicago-Stockton series will meet the winner of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Finals in the Calder Cup Finals. The North Division's Laval Rocket already has qualified for the Eastern Conference Finals while the Springfield Thunderbirds need one more win over the Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division Finals.

To purchase tickets and to find the latest information on the Calder Cup Playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

Every postseason game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every Calder Cup Playoffs contest - visit www.AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.