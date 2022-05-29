AHL Announces Western Conference Finals Schedule
May 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today the schedule for the Western Conference Finals series, a best-of-seven between the Stockton Heat and Chicago Wolves.
The series matches the top two teams from the regular season against one another, with the Wolves owning home-ice advantage. A full schedule follows:
Game 1 - Friday, June 3 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT
Game 2 - Monday, June 6 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT
Game 3 - Wednesday, June 8 at Stockton - 6:30 p.m. PT
Game 4 - Friday, June 10 at Stockton - 7 p.m. PT
Game 5 - Saturday, June 11 at Stockton - 6 p.m. PT (if necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, June 14 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT (if necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, June 15 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT (if necessary)
The Heat and Wolves have never faced off in the seven-year history of the Heat. Stockton owns a postseason record of 6-0 following sweeps of Bakersfield and Colorado, and the Wolves have gone 6-1 thus far in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Tickets for games at Stockton Arena will be available for purchase Tuesday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2022
- AHL Announces Western Conference Finals Schedule - Stockton Heat
- 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals Schedule Set - AHL
- Wolves to Face Stockton in Western Conference Finals - Chicago Wolves
- Morning Skate: May 29 at Colorado - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.