AHL Announces Western Conference Finals Schedule

STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today the schedule for the Western Conference Finals series, a best-of-seven between the Stockton Heat and Chicago Wolves.

The series matches the top two teams from the regular season against one another, with the Wolves owning home-ice advantage. A full schedule follows:

Game 1 - Friday, June 3 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT

Game 2 - Monday, June 6 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 8 at Stockton - 6:30 p.m. PT

Game 4 - Friday, June 10 at Stockton - 7 p.m. PT

Game 5 - Saturday, June 11 at Stockton - 6 p.m. PT (if necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 14 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 15 at Chicago - 5 p.m. PT (if necessary)

The Heat and Wolves have never faced off in the seven-year history of the Heat. Stockton owns a postseason record of 6-0 following sweeps of Bakersfield and Colorado, and the Wolves have gone 6-1 thus far in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Tickets for games at Stockton Arena will be available for purchase Tuesday.

