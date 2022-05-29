Morning Skate: May 29 at Colorado

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat at Colorado Eagles

SERIES: Game 4; STK Leads 2-1

LOCATION: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colo.

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat get their second crack at ending the Pacific Division Finals on Sunday, a 6:05 p.m. PT puck drop after an overtime thriller that went to the home team on Friday. Stockton conceded the game's opening goal in Game Three but rallied with three consecutive scores before a resilient Colorado squad bounced back to tie the game at three heading to the third. After the teams each lit the lamp twice in the final frame of regulation, Jean-Luc Foudy found the back of the net just past the halfway point of the first overtime period to force a fourth game.

MATTY ICE

Matthew Phillips helped spearhead the Heat on Friday, scoring twice and adding an assist in the next overtime setback. It was Phillips' second multi-point game of the postseason and Stockton's third three-point effort of the playoffs. The top-line winger factored into all three of Stockton's first three goals, coming in a span of less than 13 minutes after the Eagles opened the scoring. Phillips has six points and three goals through three games of the series.

ROOKIE RISING

Jakob Pelletier notched his second multi-point effort of the postseason with a goal and an assist on Friday, both points coming in the opening frame. Both of Pelletier's two-point nights in the Calder Cup Playoffs have come in elimination games - Friday and on May 13 against the Bakersfield Condors.

DO THE DUEH

Walker Duehr has made a habit of stepping up when the opponent is on the brink, now with two of his three playoff goals coming in the third period of elimination games. Duehr struck 1:10 into the final frame of regulation on Friday, collecting an Alex Gallant feed and cashing in on a breakaway. Duehr matched his playoff high with four shots on goal in Game Three.

ON THE REBOUND

Responding to losses has been a running theme for the Stockton Heat this season, the club going 18-3-1 in the regular season after setbacks. Most recently against the Eagles, the Heat clinched their playoff berth with a 10-1 win at the Budweiser Events Center on March 19, a contest that came one night after falling 4-3. In each of Stockton's trips to Colorado during the regular season, the teams split the twin bills a game a side.

TURNING UP THE HEAT

Stockton is getting some reinforcements from the Calgary Flames, with netminder Adam Werner, forward Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Connor Mackey and Juuso Valimaki being assigned to Stockton on Friday. Valimaki played in the first three playoff games with Stockton this year while Mackey and Ruzicka have not been with the Heat since April. Mackey led Stockton's defense corps with 36 points in the regular season and was second among the group with a plus-15 rating, and Ruzicka clicked at 1.25 points per game with 20 points in 16 games with the Heat prior to the playoffs.

