2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals Schedule Set

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the following schedule for the Western Conference Finals series of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, featuring the Chicago Wolves (top affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes) and the Stockton Heat (top affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames).

Western Conference Finals

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. P1-Stockton Heat

Game 1 - Fri., June 3 - Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 - Mon., June 6 - Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 - Wed., June 8 - Chicago at Stockton, 9:30

Game 4 - Fri., June 10 - Chicago at Stockton, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sat., June 11 - Chicago at Stockton, 9:00

*Game 6 - Tue., June 14 - Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 7 - Wed., June 15 - Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

The Eastern Conference Finals will feature the Laval Rocket (top affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens) facing the Springfield Thunderbirds (top affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues).

Eastern Conference Finals

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 - Sat., June 4 - Laval at Springfield, 7:35

Game 2 - Sun., June 5 - Laval at Springfield, 5:05

Game 3 - Wed., June 8 - Springfield at Laval, 7:00

Game 4 - Fri., June 10 - Springfield at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., June 11 - Springfield at Laval, 7:00

*Game 6 - Mon., June 13 - Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 7 - Wed., June 15 - Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

