Wolves Lose in OT, 4-3

December 22, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Watertown Wolves came into Saturday nights game looking to get back to their winning ways against Danbury, who has won three in a row against the boys.

Danbury would score the first goal of the game by Jonny Ruiz. The first period saw the Wolves change things up looking to create more offense, placing Kyle Powell on forward. The powerplay came in clutch with Vladimir Port scoring his first goal of the season.

The second period saw Nicola Levesque score on an even strength play. Dominik Bogdziul would score on the powerplay to even up the game. Both teams playing a defensive mind game, resulted in few scoring chances.

Cory Anderson would score to give the Hat Tricks a lead. Kyle Powell would even the score late with the Wolves net empty to push the game to overtime. In overtime Danbury's Cater Shinkaruk would score the game winning goal at 3:39.

