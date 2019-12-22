Enforcers Exterminate Rumble Bees, Win 5-1

The Elmira Enforcers were back in Battle Creek tonight after a scrappy 6-5 victory last night against the Rumble Bees. Elmira (8-7-2-1) looked to handle business and take home the weekend sweep to make some headway in the standings.

Enforcers Head Coach, Brent Clarke, was back in the lineup tonight and he took advantage of the playing time early on. With Dustin Skinner and Kyle Stevens helping to set it up, Clarke scored his second goal of the season after a four point performance last night, including his only other goal of the season. Following that up just two minutes later, Enforcers Hudson Michealis gave them a two goal lead as he netted his seventh goal of the season on a beautiful shot. Elmira dominated the period in both shots and offensive puck time as they totaled 22 shots and went into the first intermission with that early 2-0 lead.

Brent Clarke was making his presence known in Battle Creek as he was able to collect the puck in front of the net after a pass from Sean Reynolds and snipe a backhand into the back of the net to extend the Enforcers lead to 3-0 just before the 5 minute mark in the second period. A few minutes later we had our first scrap of the night as the Enforcers Willie Daigneault dropped the gloves with Hayden Way from Battle Creek. Sadly, Daigneault would receive not only the five minute major for fighting, but also a 10 minute misconduct for continuing a fight. Not ready to quit after two goals, Brent Clarke came back on the ice again and scored his third goal of the night for his first hat-trick with the Enforcers, pushing their lead to 4-0 with nine minutes left to play in the second period. It was all Elmira in the second period as just three minutes later Hudson Michealis scored his second goal of the night, pushing their lead to 5-0, and they would take this lead into the locker room for the second intermission.

Battle Creek did their best to beat the Enforcers net-minder Michael Stiliadis, but he was phenomenal in net once again tonight after taking over for the normal starter Troy Passingham late in the second period in last nights game, making 8 saves on 8 shots attempted against him. Through the first two periods of tonight's game, Stiliadis was 33 of 33 on save attempts. Despite his best efforts, Stiliadis would allow the Rumble Bees to get one past him for the first time all weekend, on what was their 42nd shot of the night, making him 41 of 42 on save attempts through two and a half periods of play, and cutting the Enforcers lead to four with a score of 5-1.

The Enforcers finished tonight's game outshooting the Rumble Bees 58-46, which helped them sweep the weekend as our game went final with a score of 5-1. Elmira will play their next game at home on December 26th as the Delaware Thunder will come to town for a 7:05pm puck drop.

