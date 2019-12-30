Wolves Double Up on Enforcers, 8-4

The Watertown Wolves buzzing after their win against the Delaware Thunder on Saturday came into a Monday night game against the Elmira Enforcers hoping to get closer to evening out the battle of New York.

The Wolves came out hot with a goal by Joe Deveny, assisted by Dominik Bogdziul. Joe Deveny would score again to get the Enforces goaltender yanked from the game, assisted Dominik Bogdziul and Cole Sonstebo. Dominik Bogdziul assisted by Joe Deveny, and Braedyn Asselstine, would further push the Wolves into the lead. Hudson Michealis would score for the Enforcers. Dominik Bogdziul clapped right back, with a goal just 9 seconds later. Brandon Tucker would go on to score a goal that tipped off two sticks before sneaking past the Wolves Pominville.

The Wolves second period saw lots of shots, but Troy Passingham turned away the shots for most of the period. A strong cycle saw Cole Sonstebo rotate at the point with Kyle Powell to score a goal assisted by Tyler Gjurich and Deric Boudreau.

The third period saw Deric Boudreau score a goal assisted by Marvin Powell. Deric went right back to score again assisted by Tyler Gjurich and the recently signed Dillon Hill. Hudson Michealis scored for Elmira with Kyle Powell scoring right back for the Wolves. Hudson Michealis would score again but the final score would be 8-4 Wolves.

