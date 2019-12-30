Prowlers Sweep Ice Breakers for Third Consecutive Weekend Sweep

December 30, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron Prowlers forward Jonathon Juliano vs. the Mentor Ice Breakers

(Port Huron Prowlers) Port Huron Prowlers forward Jonathon Juliano vs. the Mentor Ice Breakers(Port Huron Prowlers)

The Port Huron Prowlers are the hottest team in the Federal League.

With a pair of wins on Friday and Saturday, the Prowlers improved their win streak to eight.

The weekend started off strong when, on Friday, Port Huron recorded their third shutout of the year.

Prowler goaltender Chris Paulin stopped all 37 shots he faced.

Joe Pace and Matt Graham would score the only two goals of the evening.

On Saturday, Mentor would net the first goal of the contest, scoring just over five minutes into the first period.

However, three straight Port Huron goals would prove to be too much for the Ice Breakers, as the Prowlers would go on to win 4-2.

In the win, Haytham Oeid scored his first professional goal. He and three other Prowlers all took their turns scoring. Jonathon Juliano, Justin Portillo, and Matt Robertson all scored en route to the victory.

The Prowlers win completed the month of December at 7-0-1-0.

Coach Joe Pace was extremely pleased with how his team played this weekend.

"It feels absolutely great," said Pace. "A great way to finish out 2019 on this winning streak, but honestly it's going to be this next year and this next game, and keep it going moving forward."

Having six different Prowlers score this weekend was another bright spot in the eyes of Pace.

"The last couple seasons we saw that the top line scored a majority of the points," said Pace. "To be a championship team, you have to have the secondary scoring. So the second and third line chipping in is amazing. Portillo is a big part of that with Juliano. It was nice to see Oeid jump on the scorebook and contribute.

The Prowlers return to action Friday night when the Delaware Thunder come to McMorran Arena for the first meeting between these two franchises.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.