Wolves Come Up Short Against Enforcers

January 11, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





Elmira inched closer to swapping places in the Federal Hockey League standings with the Watertown Wolves in the Watertown Municipal Arena Friday night. The Wolves and Enforcers sit in second and third place respectively.

Gavin Yates's holding penalty allowed Tyler Prendergast to score on the extra-man advatange. Yates received retribution scoring twenty-two seconds later to tie the game on assists from Tyler Gjurich and new Wolf Lane King. Elmira's Sean Reynolds took the lead back ten minutes later in the first period. Yates racked up his second goal of the night during a power play from TJ Walters' boarding penalty on a play by Gjurich and Kyle Powell. Ahmed Mahfouz gave the Enforcers their third lead of the night on a goal to end the period with a 2-3 score for Elmira.

The lone goal of the second period extended Elmira's lead. Tyler Prendergast got his second goal of the night on Justin Coachman's boarding penalty with just one second left on the power play.

Tyler Gjurich built some momentum in the third period scoring a goal under three minutes into the period from Cameron Dimmitt and Anton Kalinnin. The Wolves were unable to build on the momentum and the Enforcers capped off their 3-5 victory with an empty-net goal in the last minute of the game.

Elmira's Tyler Prendergast an Ahmen Mahfouz earned the first and second stars of the game respectively. Watertown's Tyler Gjurich got the third star of the game with 3 points on the night.

The Wolves head out on the road for four games before returning to the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Wolves face off with the Enforcers on January 12th. The Carolina Thunderbirds will host Watertown January 18th and 19th before the Wolves head back north to Elmira on January 25th. The Wolves will then come back to Watertown on the 26th to entertain the Elmira Enforcers at 7:30 pm.

