Wolverines Start the New Year with a Sweep over the Jets

January 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines brought the broom, with a three game sweep against the Janesville Jets.

Anchorage local Toby Carlson brought the win home for the Wolverines, with the final shootout goal ending the game, and giving the team their first sweep of the new year.

Drastically different than last night's match up, the Wolverines went on a single penalty kill throughout the entire contest, and the first two periods recorded no goals for either team.

The Jets scored first early in the third period, Duke Gentzler followed two minutes later, securing his second goal with the Wolverines and 13th of the season.

With a scoreless overtime, the teams entered a shootout with Janesville taking the first shot.

Cole Christian and Danny Bagnole recorded the first two shootout goals for the Wolverines.

The Jets managed their third and fourth shot, while Henriquez stopped their final attempt; Carlson bagged his, sending the Wolverines to their third straight win.

The team heads south this upcoming weekend for a two game series in Kenai, they return home the following week to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears for two games at the Sully January 24th and 25th.

