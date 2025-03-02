Wolverines Outshoot, Fall in Shootout

March 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines outshot the Ice Dogs 32 to 28, with Michael Manzi leading the team from the back line, allowing just two goals through regulation.

The Ice Dogs took an early lead, going up by two in the first.

Romulus Riego de Dios and Danny Bagnole leveled the score within two minutes of each other, with the scoreboard reflecting 2-2 at the end of the first.

The second and third frame went scoreless, despite Fairbanks rattling off 11 shots and the Wolverines getting eight throughout the period.

The contest went into overtime and then a shootout, where the Ice Dogs grabbed the lone goal of the shootout.

The Wolverines return home on the 15th to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears.

