Wolf Pack Sign Forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage
July 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage to an AHL contract.
Zerter-Gossage, a 6-2, 195-pound rookie out of Harvard University, played five games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19 after he finished his college eligibility, registering two goals, including one game-winner, a +1 and six shots on goal. As a senior at Harvard, the 24-year-old Montreal, Quebec native led the Crimson squad, and finished third in the ECAC, in goals and tied for fourth on the team in points, with 18-6-24 in 33 games.
In 128 career games over four seasons with Harvard, Zerter-Gossage amassed 42 goals and 43 assists for 85 points, along with 38 penalty minutes.
LEWIS ZERTER-GOSSAGE'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD
Regular Season Playoffs
Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM
2015-16 Harvard Univ. ECAC 27 3 4 7 4 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Harvard Univ. ECAC 36 11 14 25 16 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Harvard Univ. ECAC 32 10 19 29 12 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Harvard Univ. ECAC 33 18 6 24 6 -- -- -- -- --
Wolf Pack AHL 5 2 0 2 0 -- -- -- -- --
The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
