Bears Sign Penn State Product Casey Bailey to PTO

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Casey Bailey to a professional tryout agreement.

Bailey, 27, returns to North America after playing the 2018-19 season in the KHL for HC Slovan. The Anchorage, Alaska native was an iron man for the 2017-18 Bridgeport Sound Tigers, appearing in all 76 regular season games and posting 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists). One season prior, the 6-foot-3 forward ranked third on the Binghamton Senators in points (37) and tied for the team lead in goals (21). Bailey was the lone Binghamton representative at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

The undrafted free agent signed out of Penn State and joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 22, 2015. Bailey scored his first NHL goal on April 11, 2015 against Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens. Prior to turning pro, Bailey posted 78 points (43 goals, 35 assists) in 92 games with the Nittany Lions. He joins Hershey with 13 games of NHL experience, and 206 additional games played in the AHL with 117 points (50 goals, 67 assists).

The Hershey Bears will open their 82nd season at home against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, October 5. Individual game tickets, as well as the 2019-20 promotional schedule will become available later this summer.

