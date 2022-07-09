Wolf Pack Ink Goaltender Parker Gahagen to a One-Year AHL Contract

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with goaltender Parker Gahagen for the 2022-23 AHL season.

Gahagen, 29, spent the 2021-22 season in both the AHL and ECHL. The native of Buffalo, New York, appeared in two games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, posting a record of 0-1-0 with a goals against average of 3.18 and a .906 save percentage. In 35 ECHL games with the Florida Everblades, Gahagen posted a 20-10-3 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.32 goals against average. He also recorded four shutouts while with the Everblades.

During his four-year professional career, Gahagen has appeared in 12 games in the AHL with the Admirals, Colorado Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and San Jose Barracuda. He's posted a career record of 5-4-0. In 67 career ECHL games with the Everblades, Utah Grizzlies, and Newfoundland Growlers, Gahagen has a record of 40-18-4 with a .924 save percentage and 2.14 goals against average.

Gahagen finished sixth in both wins and goals against average in the ECHL in 2021-22. He also recorded the third most shutouts in the league.

Prior to his professional career, Gahagen played four seasons of NCAA hockey with the Army Black Knights. While at West Point, Gahagen appeared in 110 games while posting a record of 41-49-16. He finished his NCAA career with a .926 save percentage, 2.40 goals against average, and 10 shutouts. He was named to the All-Conference (AHA) Second Team following both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Gahagen is the first goaltender and tenth overall player to sign an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 season.

