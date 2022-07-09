Recent and Future Phantoms to Join Flyers Development Camp July 11
July 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the roster and dates for their 2022 Development Camp to be held Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ.
A total of 35 players will participate in the camp including nine recent members of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. 2019 and 2020 first-rounders Tyson Foerster and Cam York are among the group as are 2021 first selection by the Flyers, Samu Tuomaala, and the #5 overall pick in 2022, Cutter Gauthier.
Additionally, some of the players at the camp will later be joining the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season or in future seasons.
Recently retired Phantoms and Flyers defenseman Samuel Morin will join the coaching staff for this camp which will be run by the Flyers Player Development Staff. The newest members of the Flyers' organization, who were just selected in the NHL Entry Draft this past Thursday and Friday, will also skate at the camp which will conclude on Friday, July 15 with a 3-on-3 tournament.
The nine recent Phantoms from last season and the previous season who are scheduled to be at the camp include:
Tyson Foerster - F
Samu Tuomaala - F
Zayde Wisdom - F
Colin Felix - D
Adam Karashik - D
Mason Millman - D
Wyatte Wylie - D
Cam York - D
Sam Ersson - G
The camp is open to the public and admission is free for those who wish to travel to Voorhees to see some of their favorite Phantoms players.
MONDAY, JULY 11
Goaltenders: 8 - 10 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.
Defensemen: 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. & 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Forwards: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 4:45 - 5:45 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
Goaltenders: 8 - 10 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.
Defensemen: 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. & 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Forwards: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 4:45 - 5:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
The group will break from on-ice sessions for a day of off-ice activities.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
Goaltenders: 8 - 10 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.
Defensemen: 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. & 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Forwards: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 4:45 - 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
Defensemen: 10:15 - 11:15 a.m.
Forwards: 10 - 11 a.m.
3-on-3 Tournament: 4-6 p.m.
Full Camp Roster HERE
Forwards
85 J.R. Avon
53 Bryce Brodzinski
90 Alex Bump
73 Eliot Desnoyers
52 Tyson Foerster
78 Jacob Gaucher
39 Cutter Gauthier
92 Alexis Gendron
81 Gavin Hain
82 Mikael Huchette
40 Devin Kaplan
67 Clint Levens
62 Olle Lycksell
72 Owen McLaughlin
70 Tyc McSorley
64 Chayse Primeau
42 Theo Rochette
83 Tyler Savard
91 Dovar Tinling
56 Samu Tuomaala
60 Zayde Wisdom
Defensemen
47 Ronnie Attard
93 Colin Felix
95 Adam Karashik
80 Will McKinnon
41 Hunter McDonald
63 Mason Millman
96 Ty Murchison
43 Keaton Pehrson
74 Ethan Samson
65 Wyatte Wylie
45 Cam York
Goaltenders
31 Samuel Ersson
98 Jonathan Lemieux
97 Yaniv Perets
PPL Center is pleased to welcome the return of hockey season on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers in a pair of compelling Rookie Games.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Matt Alfaro (left)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2022
- Recent and Future Phantoms to Join Flyers Development Camp July 11 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Q & a WITH NEW HEAD COACH JEREMY COLLITON - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolf Pack Ink Goaltender Parker Gahagen to a One-Year AHL Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.