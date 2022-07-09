Recent and Future Phantoms to Join Flyers Development Camp July 11

July 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Matt Alfaro (left)

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Matt Alfaro (left)(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the roster and dates for their 2022 Development Camp to be held Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ.

A total of 35 players will participate in the camp including nine recent members of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. 2019 and 2020 first-rounders Tyson Foerster and Cam York are among the group as are 2021 first selection by the Flyers, Samu Tuomaala, and the #5 overall pick in 2022, Cutter Gauthier.

Additionally, some of the players at the camp will later be joining the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season or in future seasons.

Recently retired Phantoms and Flyers defenseman Samuel Morin will join the coaching staff for this camp which will be run by the Flyers Player Development Staff. The newest members of the Flyers' organization, who were just selected in the NHL Entry Draft this past Thursday and Friday, will also skate at the camp which will conclude on Friday, July 15 with a 3-on-3 tournament.

The nine recent Phantoms from last season and the previous season who are scheduled to be at the camp include:

Tyson Foerster - F

Samu Tuomaala - F

Zayde Wisdom - F

Colin Felix - D

Adam Karashik - D

Mason Millman - D

Wyatte Wylie - D

Cam York - D

Sam Ersson - G

The camp is open to the public and admission is free for those who wish to travel to Voorhees to see some of their favorite Phantoms players.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Goaltenders: 8 - 10 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.

Defensemen: 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. & 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Forwards: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 4:45 - 5:45 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Goaltenders: 8 - 10 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.

Defensemen: 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. & 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Forwards: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 4:45 - 5:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

The group will break from on-ice sessions for a day of off-ice activities.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Goaltenders: 8 - 10 a.m. & 1 - 3 p.m.

Defensemen: 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. & 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Forwards: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 4:45 - 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Defensemen: 10:15 - 11:15 a.m.

Forwards: 10 - 11 a.m.

3-on-3 Tournament: 4-6 p.m.

Full Camp Roster HERE

Forwards

85 J.R. Avon

53 Bryce Brodzinski

90 Alex Bump

73 Eliot Desnoyers

52 Tyson Foerster

78 Jacob Gaucher

39 Cutter Gauthier

92 Alexis Gendron

81 Gavin Hain

82 Mikael Huchette

40 Devin Kaplan

67 Clint Levens

62 Olle Lycksell

72 Owen McLaughlin

70 Tyc McSorley

64 Chayse Primeau

42 Theo Rochette

83 Tyler Savard

91 Dovar Tinling

56 Samu Tuomaala

60 Zayde Wisdom

Defensemen

47 Ronnie Attard

93 Colin Felix

95 Adam Karashik

80 Will McKinnon

41 Hunter McDonald

63 Mason Millman

96 Ty Murchison

43 Keaton Pehrson

74 Ethan Samson

65 Wyatte Wylie

45 Cam York

Goaltenders

31 Samuel Ersson

98 Jonathan Lemieux

97 Yaniv Perets

PPL Center is pleased to welcome the return of hockey season on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers in a pair of compelling Rookie Games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.