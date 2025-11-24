WNBA Draft Lottery 2026 No. 1 Pick!

Published on November 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Maddy Siegrist does it again

The @WNBADallasWings will get the No.1 Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.