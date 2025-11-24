WNBA Draft Lottery 2026 No. 1 Pick!
Published on November 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Maddy Siegrist does it again
The @WNBADallasWings will get the No.1 Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft!
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 23, 2025
- Sky Land No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 Draft - Chicago Sky
- Dallas Wings Win Top Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.